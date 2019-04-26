Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Howard City man killed in single-car crash

Posted 2:58 PM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:00PM, April 26, 2019

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich — A Howard City man died in an early morning crash near the intersection of Amy School Road and Edgar Road.

The vehicle was heading north on Amy School Road when it left the roadway, striking several trees. Officials say that speed was not a factor and the man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The the 68-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Though still under investigation, Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office believes a medical condition the man was  suffering at the time was the cause.

