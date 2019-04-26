× ‘I spy with my little eye.’ The CIA is officially on Instagram

By Kendall Trammell, CNN

(CNN) –Big brother is watching.

The CIA officially joined Instagram with the handle @CIA on Thursday, expanding its presence on the internet.

The agency’s first post was simple, yet cheeky.

“I spy with my little eye…,” the caption read.

The post challenges its more than 6,000 followers to spot items on the desk that are significant to the CIA.

The somewhat cluttered desk includes a few maps, some bamboo and a bag labeled “TOP SECRET PULP.” There are also some items that may seem familiar, such as a CIA badge that appears to belong to CIA Director Gina Haspel and a clock set to 8:46 a.m., which is the time the North Tower of the World Trade Center was hit on 9/11.