Investigators seek tips on counterfeit bill in Newaygo Co.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a person accused of handing out counterfeit money at a Newaygo County convenience store.

Authorities were called at 3:30 p.m. April 7 to Brohman EZ Mart located at 7586 N Woodbridge Rd. in White Cloud.

The person entered the store and used a fake $20 bill, then came back in a few minutes later and was denied.

Anyone with information on the incident or person involved is asked to contact Deputy Loomis at 231-689-7303.