Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Investigators seek tips on counterfeit bill in Newaygo Co.

Posted 4:24 PM, April 26, 2019, by

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a person accused of handing out counterfeit money at a Newaygo County convenience store.

Authorities were called at 3:30 p.m. April 7 to Brohman EZ Mart located at 7586 N Woodbridge Rd. in White Cloud.

The person entered the store and used a fake $20 bill, then came back in a few minutes later and was denied.

Anyone with information on the incident or person involved is asked to contact Deputy Loomis at 231-689-7303.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.