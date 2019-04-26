Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

It’s grilling season! Here are some tasty burger & cocktail pairings to try

Posted 11:40 AM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39AM, April 26, 2019

Springtime is here, and so is grilling season! Start things out right with some tasty burgers on the grill, with some cocktails to match!

Nate Blury from the Original Tin Cup, and Chef Bill LaFrance, stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix to give some tips on how to make the ultimate backyard burger and cocktails.

Blueberry Gin Lemonade

  • 2oz Knickerbocker Blueberry Gin
  • 1 oz blueberry simple syrup (equal parts frozen blueberries, water, and maple syrup simmered down and reduced by 1/2)
  • 2oz fresh lemonade
  • 1 splash of club soda

Simple Margarita

  • 2 oz tequila (G4 Blanco)
  • 1/2oz clockwork orange liquor
  • 1/2oz Limoncello
  • ½ oz orange juice
  • 1 oz agave nectar, freshly squeezed lime, rim glass with equal parts salt sugar, and chili powder

Beer Shandy

  • 6oz New Holland Passion Blaster Ale
  • 6oz lemonade
  • Garnish with a lemon wedge

In honor of Earth Day, any cup purchase in the month of April gets a free set of our stainless steel drinking straws, “The LAST Straw.” Learn more at OriginalTinCup.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.