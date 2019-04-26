It’s grilling season! Here are some tasty burger & cocktail pairings to try

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Springtime is here, and so is grilling season! Start things out right with some tasty burgers on the grill, with some cocktails to match!

Nate Blury from the Original Tin Cup, and Chef Bill LaFrance, stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix to give some tips on how to make the ultimate backyard burger and cocktails.

Blueberry Gin Lemonade

2oz Knickerbocker Blueberry Gin

1 oz blueberry simple syrup (equal parts frozen blueberries, water, and maple syrup simmered down and reduced by 1/2)

2oz fresh lemonade

1 splash of club soda

Simple Margarita

2 oz tequila (G4 Blanco)

1/2oz clockwork orange liquor

1/2oz Limoncello

½ oz orange juice

1 oz agave nectar, freshly squeezed lime, rim glass with equal parts salt sugar, and chili powder

Beer Shandy

6oz New Holland Passion Blaster Ale

6oz lemonade

Garnish with a lemon wedge

In honor of Earth Day, any cup purchase in the month of April gets a free set of our stainless steel drinking straws, “The LAST Straw.” Learn more at OriginalTinCup.com.