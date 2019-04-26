Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

John Ball Zoo: Party for the planet

Posted 4:26 AM, April 26, 2019

From John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The John Ball Zoo just celebrated World Penguin Day and is now gearing up for their “Party for the Planet” tomorrow.

It’s part of a nationwide effort that highlights the importance of conservation and recycling. Parents will be able to recycle old car seats, plus there are hands-on activities for the kids.
Admission is $13 for adults, $10.00 for kids, and everything is included!

The zoo opens at 9:00 A.M. and most of the activities will last until 3:00 P.M.

