Kayak rentals now available at Riverside Park Lagoon

Summer fun on the water doesn't have to stop due to the lack of equipment, kayak rentals are now available at Riverside Park Lagoon in Grand Rapids.
On Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. anyone can rent a kayak or paddleboard.
Anyone age 10 and up can rent a kayak, but they must be 16 or older to rent a kayak without an adult supervisor.
Rentals cost $8 an hour, and $6 for every additional hour, cash only.
To learn more, visit grandrapidsmi.gov and search "kayak."
Don't forget to check out the following events for a fun night on the water:
Family Paddle Night at Riverside Park
- May 10 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
- All ages welcome
- Free 20-minute rides in canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards
- Carnival-style games and activities on land
Stand-Up Paddle Board Classes at Richmond Park Pool
- July 27 and August 22
- 2 hours of instruction
- Ages 10+
- $50 for residents, $60 for nonresidents
- Registration opens May 6