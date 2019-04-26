Kayak rentals now available at Riverside Park Lagoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer fun on the water doesn't have to stop due to the lack of equipment, kayak rentals are now available at Riverside Park Lagoon in Grand Rapids.

On Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. anyone can rent a kayak or paddleboard.

Anyone age 10 and up can rent a kayak, but they must be 16 or older to rent a kayak without an adult supervisor.

Rentals cost $8 an hour, and $6 for every additional hour, cash only.

To learn more, visit grandrapidsmi.gov and search "kayak."

Don't forget to check out the following events for a fun night on the water:

Family Paddle Night at Riverside Park

May 10 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

All ages welcome

Free 20-minute rides in canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards

Carnival-style games and activities on land

Stand-Up Paddle Board Classes at Richmond Park Pool