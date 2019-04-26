Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kids get movie ticket, drink, & popcorn for $4 this summer

Posted 5:24 AM, April 26, 2019

MICHIGAN — If you are still on the lookout for plans for the summer for your family, AMC Theatres might have you covered.

The movie theatre franchise is launching a “Summer Movie Camp” for kids. Every Wednesday morning throughout the summer, kids can get a movie ticket for just $4 plus tax.

The deal also comes with a snack pack containing popcorn, a fountain drink, and a sweet treat.

The offer is only valid for kid-friendly movies at participating locations throughout the country.

Don’t worry about running out of movie options. From the “Lego movie” sequel to the final installment of “How to Train your Dragon”,  the summer line-up is sure to keep your kids out of the hot sun and entertained while school is out.

 

