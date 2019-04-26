Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man arrested for alleged bomb threat at Berrien Co. mosque

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested Friday after allegedly making a bomb threat to a mosque in Berrien County.

Police evacuated the Islamic Association of SouthWest Michigan Mosque Friday afternoon after a bomb threat was reported to dispatchers. Officers secured the building and didn’t find any evidence of a bomb.

At that point, leaders told police about a possible suspect who had recently visited the mosque. Officers found the man and took him into custody, and police say he admitted to calling dispatchers and making the bomb threat.

The 38-year-old New Buffalo man’s cellphone number matched the one that called 911.

