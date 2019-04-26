× Man charged with arson for fires in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have arrested a suspect in several fires on the city’s west side.

Demaar McLaughlin, 34, was arrested Thursday for allegedly setting fire to several structures in Grand Rapids, resulting in multiple destroyed buildings and vehicles. Investigators determined the fire was set intentionally and declared it arson.

In all, fire officials say the damages include two destroyed structures, four structures damaged with fire exposure, five destroyed vehicles, two damaged vehicles and three destroyed trash bins.

He is facing two counts of third-degree arson, two counts of preparing to burn property worth $1,000 to $20,000 and one count of fourth-degree arson.

McLaughlin is being held without bond.