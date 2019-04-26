Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Looking for some fun this weekend? The Wyoming Spring Carnival kicks off Saturday at Lamar Park, and it's all for a good cause.

Families can come out to enjoy the rides, games, and food. Plus the money raised will benefit youth scholarships, and programming through the Wyoming Park and Rec Department, as well as the Greater Wyoming Community Resource Alliance.

The carnival runs through May 5.

2. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is holding a free community event this weekend in an effort to get your kids up and moving this summer.

Healthy Kids Day is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all six YMCA locations throughout Greater Grand Rapids.

The day is meant to get kids up and moving as one in three U.S. Children are obese, and when summertime hits, kids will be idler.

Events include different sports games, cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts, farmers market, and water safety activity among others.

There will also be some freebies passed out and discounts for YMCA programs.

3. Tulips aren't the only thing popping up in Holland. On Saturday, Hopcat's 17th spot is opening in downtown Holland on 8th Street.

It's part of the West Eighth Street Development, which will include an 11 screen movie theater, retail shops, apartments, and a parking garage directly behind it, with more than 300 spaces.

They also have some new healthy menu items for customers to try out.

The first 200 people inside will get free Cosmic Fries for a year.

4. Turn your favorite activity into a career. Mattress Firm is searching for its next slumber star to take naps on its mattresses.

The summer Snooze-tern will be paid to test new products and provide feedback for the company.

The hired dozer will also create social media content, interview Houston locals about their sleep habits, and document their experience as the brand's Sleep-Influencer.

In order to apply, you must be at least 18-years-old and "proficient in napping, regardless of the time of day."

If you consider yourself an expert in catching Z's, you have until May 3 to submit your application.

5. There's allegedly something out there to get us over the fear of spiders.

Researchers in Israel say watching short clips of a Spider-Man movie can actually lower your fear of spiders.

They asked hundreds of people afraid of spiders to rate their fear before and after watching the clips and found their fear decreased by 20 percent.

A similar result happened when showing people with a phobia of ants clips from the movie, Ant-Man.