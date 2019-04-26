Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Network failure at WMU impacting final exams

Posted 7:41 AM, April 26, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As if things weren’t already hectic enough around final exams, students and staff at Western Michigan University have been dealing with what the school is calling an “unprecedented computer network failure”.

The outage, which reportedly began around 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, has caused a slew of technical issues across campus and has prevented students from taking online exams, as well as turning in online assignments.

Jennifer Bott, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said the network failure was caused by equipment that is serviced via an outside vendor.

The university is working to restore all network services, Bott said, adding that some services, such as Elearning, email and the GoWMU portal, may be working for some users but that the network as a whole is still operating too slowly to accommodate a reliable connection.

The administration is asking WMU faculty members to be flexible and accommodate students who may have been impacted by the network outage.

Periodic updates are being posted to the university’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.