GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking to take the family to new heights, TreeRunner Adventure Park opens for the season this weekend.

The park is located at 2121 Celebration Drive NE in Grand Rapids near the East Beltline and Knapp's corner.

There are more than 60 exciting obstacles and zip lines, three difficulty levels, and seven different courses, there is plenty to explore. There is also a Junior Park for kids designed for ages 4 to 7.

You can find out more information here.