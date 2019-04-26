Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Power outage in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  —  Consumers Energy reports a power outage in the general vicinity of 28th Street SE and Breton Road in Grand Rapids, and some traffic lights may be out as a result.

The Consumers Energy Outage Map indicates power first was reported out at 3:47 p.m. Friday, and the estimated time of restoration is 8 p.m. Friday. About 1,200 customers were impacted, as of 6:20 p.m.

The cause of the outage has not been determined yet.

The outages are in an area bounded roughly by Burton Street on the north, 28th Street on the south, Breton Road on the west and Broadmoor Avenue/M-37 on the east.

Police dispatchers were looking into reports of traffic lights being out on Breton at 28th and 29th streets.

