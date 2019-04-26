Spring home improvements to increase your home’s value

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you're serious about upgrading your body, you turn to a fitness trainer. When upgrading digital systems, an I.T. specialist. So when it comes to upgrading your home, especially if you want to sell it, you should consider turning to a realtor.

One man who's been doing a Lions Share of selling in the area is Jeff Glover, and he stopped by with some tips for those thinking about selling their home.

New Carpet

Fresh Paint

Light Fixtures

Countertops

Hardware

Jeff Glover & Associates can be contacted about this and more at 1-855-533-3835 or by going to jeffgloverassociates.com.

Also, get a hold of them on Facebook.