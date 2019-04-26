Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Suspects in Holland break-ins arraigned

Mug shots of Durelle King (left) and Jose Segovia.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Two suspects accused of breaking into business in Holland were arraigned on Friday.

Durelle King, 19, is facing four counts of breaking and entering with intent, and detectives are working on evidence that may connect him to other incidents in the downtown area.

Jose Segovia, 29, was arraigned on one count of breaking and entering with intent for allegedly breaking into a building on Washington Avenue in Holland.

Police said there have been 15 break-ins the downtown area this month, six of which took place last weekend.

