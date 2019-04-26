This DIY wireless lava lamp provides rainy day entertainment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It could be a rainy weekend, so in today's Craft Corner, our Weather Kid Isaac is helping us come up with something fun for endless entertainment: a homemade, wireless Lava Lamp.

Materials:

Empty water bottle with lids

Food coloring

Vegetable oil

Alka Seltzer

Directions:

Fill each bottle a little more than half with oil. Fill rest with water (Leave about an inch at the top.) Add 10 drops of food coloring. Break two Alka Seltzer circles in half and drop them in one piece at a time. Wait until the first piece stops bubbling before you drop in the next. If too many go in, your solution gets all cloudy.

For more complete instructions, click here.