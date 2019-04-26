Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

This DIY wireless lava lamp provides rainy day entertainment

Posted 12:02 PM, April 26, 2019, by

It could be a rainy weekend, so in today's Craft Corner, our Weather Kid Isaac is helping us come up with something fun for endless entertainment: a homemade, wireless Lava Lamp.

Materials:

  • Empty water bottle with lids
  • Food coloring
  • Vegetable oil
  • Alka Seltzer

Directions:

  1. Fill each bottle a little more than half with oil.
  2. Fill rest with water (Leave about an inch at the top.)
  3.  Add 10 drops of food coloring.
  4. Break two Alka Seltzer circles in half and drop them in one piece at a time. Wait until the first piece stops bubbling before you drop in the next. If too many go in, your solution gets all cloudy.

For more complete instructions, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.