This DIY wireless lava lamp provides rainy day entertainment

It could be a rainy weekend, so in today's Craft Corner, our Weather Kid Isaac is helping us come up with something fun for endless entertainment: a homemade, wireless Lava Lamp.
Materials:
- Empty water bottle with lids
- Food coloring
- Vegetable oil
- Alka Seltzer
Directions:
- Fill each bottle a little more than half with oil.
- Fill rest with water (Leave about an inch at the top.)
- Add 10 drops of food coloring.
- Break two Alka Seltzer circles in half and drop them in one piece at a time. Wait until the first piece stops bubbling before you drop in the next. If too many go in, your solution gets all cloudy.
