Truck driver arrested after deadly pileup near Denver

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A truck driver blamed for causing a deadly pileup involving over two dozen vehicles near Denver has been arrested on vehicular homicide charges.

Lakewood police spokesman Ty Countryman said Friday that there's no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in Thursday's crash.

The unidentified driver was headed down a hill on Interstate 70 when he slammed into slower traffic and sparked a massive fire. Countryman said police are looking at whether his brakes were working properly.

He said 28 vehicles were involved, up from the initial 15 vehicles police reported after further sorting through the burned wreckage.

Police still say there were multiple fatalities but are still working to provide an exact number.

The highway is expected to remain closed until Saturday.

