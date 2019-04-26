Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Weekend Road Projects: Westbound M-6 to be closed

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several weekend road projects will interrupt traffic, but one of them will completely shut down westbound M-6 at 8th Avenue:

Westbound M-6 closed at 8th Avenue, Ottawa County:

  • Friday, Apr. 26, at 9 p.m. until no later than Monday, Apr. 29, 5 a.m.
  • Detour: Exit at 8th Avenue, south to Quincy Street, west to 32nd Avenue, north to I-196.

Southbound US-131 double lane closure from Ann Street to I-196, Grand Rapids:

  • Friday, Apr. 26, at 10 p.m. until Saturday, Apr. 27, at 10 p.m.

 

I-96 closed eastbound and westbound at Cutler Road, Ionia County:

  • Friday, Apr. 26, at 10 p.m. until Sunday, Apr. 28, 10 a.m.
  • Detour (to avoid long delays at exit 77 in Portland and exit 86 at Wright Rd): Use M-66 and M-43 between the Ionia exit 67 and Saginaw Hwy. exit 93.

 

