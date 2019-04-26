Wind Advisory in effect for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Before the rain and snow move in over the weekend, we’ll be dealing with wind on Friday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect Friday until midnight tonight. Northwest winds will increase and peak Friday afternoon with gusts of around 45 mph. The winds are expected to diminish quickly this evening.

Scattered power outages and downed tree limbs are possible. If you put your deck furniture out last weekend, you may want to bring it back inside.

The forecast for Saturday night and into Sunday morning still calls for snowfall between I-96 to the north and I-94 to the south. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the live radar and latest warnings. For the latest forecast, click here.