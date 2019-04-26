Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Winter Weather Advisory begins Saturday afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Maybe this time will be the last for a while?

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued starting at 4:00 p.m. Saturday for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties for slushy wet snow. Two to four inches of snow is possible in some locations in the advisory area.  The advisory runs until 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Friday, with gusts up to 45 mph.

