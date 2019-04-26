YMCA hosting free family fun for Health Kids Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is holding a free community event Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. to inspire more kids to stay active throughout the summer.

The day will include fun active play and educational activities to keep kids and adults moving and learning. It's an effort to reduce the number of children who are overweight as one in three children in the U.S. children is obese.

When summertime hits, kids will be more idle. Research shows that without access to out-of-school physical and learning activities, kids fall behind academically and gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year.

The event will feature sports and pool games, healthy cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts, farmers market, water safety activities, life-jacket sizing, photo booth, health snacks, family fitness classes, and swimming lessons.

Families will also get a chance at some summer program discounts, prizes and giveaways.

The event will be at all six of the YMCA locations in Greater Grand Rapids: