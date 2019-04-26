Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

YMCA hosting free family fun for Health Kids Day

Posted 6:31 AM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:32AM, April 26, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is holding a free community event Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. to inspire more kids to stay active throughout the summer.

The day will include fun active play and educational activities to keep kids and adults moving and learning. It's an effort to reduce the number of children who are overweight as one in three children in the U.S. children is obese.

When summertime hits, kids will be more idle. Research shows that without access to out-of-school physical and learning activities, kids fall behind academically and gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year.

The event will feature sports and pool games, healthy cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts, farmers market, water safety activities, life-jacket sizing, photo booth, health snacks, family fitness classes, and swimming lessons.

Families will also get a chance at some summer program discounts, prizes and giveaways.

The event will be at all six of the YMCA locations in Greater Grand Rapids:

  • David D. Hunting YMCA: 475 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
  • Lowell YMCA: 1335 W. Main Street, Lowell, MI 49331
  • Mary Free Bed YMCA: 5500 Burton SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
  • SpartanNash YMCA: 5722 Metro Way SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
  • Visser Family YMCA: 3450 Fairlanes SW, Grandville, MI 49418
  • Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA: 6555 Jupiter Avenue, Belmont, MI 49306

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.