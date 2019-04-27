× 10 civilians and 6 terrorists killed in Sri Lanka shootout

SAINTHAMARUTHU, Sri Lanka (CNN) — Ten civilians — including six children — are dead, along with six suspected terrorists, after a shootout between police and alleged militants in eastern Sri Lanka late Friday night, authorities said Saturday.

At least two suspected terrorists are on the run following an explosion that witnesses told CNN turned the house “into fire.”

At daybreak, a gruesome scene was revealed at the raided house in the town of Sainthamaruthu on the country’s eastern coast — charred bodies and the roof entirely blown off during three explosions.

Among those killed is one woman who was passing on a rickshaw at the time of the raid. Police are investigating the possible relationship of the civilians to the suspected terrorists.

Earlier on Friday, authorities seized a large cache of explosives, 100,000 ball bearings and ISIS uniforms and flags from a separate garage a few miles from the shootout.