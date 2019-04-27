Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

First Annual Jubilee by: West Michigan Partnership For Children

Posted 6:33 AM, April 27, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — If you have or know a foster child in West Michigan, an event is happening today that’s just for them. The West Michigan Partnership is holding their First Annual Jubilee in honor of national foster care awareness month.

The event is happening at the 3-mile project in Walker. The day is to provide a day of fun for foster children in the area.
Admission is free and there will be basketball courts, pool tables, a rock-wall, and more.

It starts at 2:00 P.M. and ends at 5:00 P.M. in the evening.

For more information you can click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.