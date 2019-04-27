× First Annual Jubilee by: West Michigan Partnership For Children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — If you have or know a foster child in West Michigan, an event is happening today that’s just for them. The West Michigan Partnership is holding their First Annual Jubilee in honor of national foster care awareness month.

The event is happening at the 3-mile project in Walker. The day is to provide a day of fun for foster children in the area.

Admission is free and there will be basketball courts, pool tables, a rock-wall, and more.

It starts at 2:00 P.M. and ends at 5:00 P.M. in the evening.

