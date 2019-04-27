GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The NFL Draft didn't go the way former Mona Shores standout and Buffalo quarterback, Tyree Jackson would have hoped. However, moments after going undrafted, he became the first signee of the Buffalo Bills undrafted class, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Former Mona Shores quarterback Tyree Jackson signs with the Buffalo Bills
