Kalamazoo Police SWAT team trying to talk man out of house

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says its S.W.A.T. team is trying to talk a man out of a house in the city’s Edison Neighborhood tonight.

A DPS lieutenant tells FOX 17 officers arrived at the house on Cameron Street at Washington Avenue a little before 6 p.m. Saturday. She says the man inside was refusing to come out.

Police did not say what warrant the suspect was wanted on. A perimeter is set up around the house, and tactical negotiators have been in communication with the man.

No injuries have been reported, so far.