Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Saturday
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kalamazoo Police SWAT team trying to talk man out of house

Posted 7:53 PM, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:58PM, April 27, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich.  — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says its S.W.A.T. team is trying to talk a man out of a house in the city’s Edison Neighborhood tonight.

A DPS lieutenant tells FOX 17 officers arrived at the house on Cameron Street at Washington Avenue a little before 6 p.m. Saturday. She says the man inside was refusing to come out.

Police did not say what warrant the suspect was wanted on. A perimeter is set up around the house, and tactical negotiators have been in communication with the man.

No injuries have been reported, so far.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.