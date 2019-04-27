Lions draft defensive end, corner, wide receiver, RB and another TE

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — The Detroit Lions drafted Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant in the fourth round Saturday.

Detroit traded down from the 111th pick to No. 117 in a deal with Atlanta. Bryant had eight sacks last season for the national champion Tigers. As a junior in 2017, he earned third-team All-America honors.

Bryant was the first defensive lineman taken by Detroit in this year’s draft. The Lions used their first three picks on a tight end, a linebacker and a defensive back.

Bryant finished his Clemson career with 20 sacks and 32 quarterback pressures. He started 29 games for the Tigers.

In the fifth round of the draft, the Lions took former Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye with the 146th overall pick.

The Lions also drafted a wide receiver Saturday: Travis Fulgham from Old Dominion. He was chosen in the 6th round, the 186th pick overall. The Lions liked his speed and athleticism.

Detroit had a second 6th-round pick Saturday, and took Maryland running back Ty Johnson (186th overall pick), who doubles as a kick returner.

The Lions took Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta in the 7th round – the 224th pick overall.

Elsewhere, former Central Michigan University cornerback Xavier Crawford was selected by the Houston Texans in the 6th round. He was the second CMU cornerback taken in this year’s draft. Tampa Bay Buccanneers took Bunting as the 39th overall pick.

The son of former Detroit Lions’ defensive lineman Luther Elliss – Kaden Elliss, was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the 7th round. Kaden played linebacker for Idaho.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL