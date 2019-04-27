× Man found with loaded gun arrested for assaulting his girlfriend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police have arrested a man after they say he was caught on camera assaulting his girlfriend.

Public safety officers in Kalamazoo responded at about 7:30 a.m. to the area of N Burdick and Kalamazoo Ave after getting reports of a man assaulting a woman who was pushing a stroller.

When they got there, they found the 26-year-old suspect from Kalamazoo holding his girlfriend, who was trying to get away, as well as surveillance footage of the him assaulting her.

They also found a loaded handgun in his pocket and determined he was a convicted felon with a warrant for his arrest out of Illinois.

He is currently being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail for charges related to the incident.

An investigation is still underway. If you know anything, call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.