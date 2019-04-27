Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man found with loaded gun arrested for assaulting his girlfriend

Posted 7:36 AM, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46AM, April 27, 2019
crime_gun

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police have arrested a man after they say he was caught on camera assaulting his girlfriend.

Public safety officers in Kalamazoo responded at about 7:30 a.m. to the area of N Burdick and Kalamazoo Ave after getting reports of a man assaulting a woman who was pushing a stroller.

When they got there, they found the 26-year-old suspect from Kalamazoo holding his girlfriend, who was trying to get away, as well as surveillance footage of the him assaulting her.

They also found a loaded handgun in his pocket and determined he was a convicted felon with a warrant for his arrest out of Illinois.

He is currently being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail for charges related to the incident.

An investigation is still underway. If you know anything, call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.