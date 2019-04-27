Note reading “whites only” found in high school bathroom

Bremen (WGCL) — Officials at Bremen High School are investigating after someone found a racist note inside a bathroom on Thursday.

The note that read, “WHITES ONLY; If not, use other bathroom,” was found inside the bathroom. Treavor Smith, the student who found the note, posted it to social media and says the note speaks to a bigger problem.

“I brought this to light because it’s not the first time that racism has taken over our school,” said Smith.

School officials say 90 percent of the students in the Bremen city school district are white while 8 percent are black.

The superintendent and principal of the school say racism is unacceptable and whoever wrote the note faces suspension or a move to an alternative school.

