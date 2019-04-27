Tigers-White Sox game in Chicago snowed out

UNDATED (AP) — Saturday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and White Sox has been postponed because of snow. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Wednesday, July 3.

Snow began late in the morning, and it is forecast to continue into the night. Chicago is under a winter storm warning until early Sunday morning.

With the postponement, the White Sox will push back Saturday’s scheduled starter Reynaldo Lopez to Sunday and the Tigers will stay with scheduled Sunday’s starter Matthew Boyd. Ryan Carpenter was originally scheduled to make a spot start for the Tigers on Saturday.

In other baseball news:

— Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez was scratched from Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay because of back spasms. Martinez, who was in the original lineup hitting cleanup as the DH, was replaced by Steve Pearce, who was inserted into the seventh spot in the batting order. Martinez is batting a team best for regulars at .340 with four homers and 13 RBIs. Xander Bogaerts (ZAN’-dur BOH’-gahrtz) was moved up from fifth to the cleanup spot.

— New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (too-loh-WIT’-skee) and center fielder Aaron Hicks are about ready to join third baseman Miguel Andujar in minor league rehab games. Tulowitzki is recovering from a strained left calf that has sidelined him since April 3. Hicks has been out since early March with a strained left lower back. Andújar is working his way back from a shoulder injury. He had three singles in five at-bats Saturday as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game against Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguers.

NBA-GRIZZLIES-PRINCE

Memphis promotes Tayshaun Prince to VP of basketball affairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have promoted Tayshaun Prince to vice president of basketball affairs in the franchise’s basketball operations department.

Zachary Kleiman, executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the move Saturday. Kleiman says the Grizzlies are excited to make Prince a core member of the front office.

Prince will help evaluate both professional, college and G League personnel. He will also help align the front office, coaching staff and locker room. He joined the Grizzlies as a special adviser to the general manager in 2017.

Prince played 14 years in the NBA and won a championship with Detroit in 2004.

NFL-NEWS

Chiefs owner ‘deeply disturbed’ by Tyreek Hill allegations

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt says he was “deeply disturbed” by audio of Tyreek Hill discussing injuries to his 3-year-old son but declined to elaborate on the case citing an ongoing criminal investigation.

Hunt spoke briefly with reporters on Saturday, while the team was holding its annual draft party for season ticketholders, but shed little light on what the Chiefs may do with Hill going forward.

Hill has been suspended from all team-related activities after audio surfaced Wednesday in which he discusses abusing his son. Hill also told his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, that she should be “terrified” of him during an 11-minute discussion that took place in a Dubai airport.

The audio has caused prosecutors to reopen a domestic violence case against Hill.

In other NFL news:

— Nashville police say they have arrested Houston Texans player Ryan Griffin for drunkenly punching out a front window of a downtown hotel as the city hosts the NFL Draft. A police news release says the 29-year-old tight end faces charges of vandalism and public intoxication for the incident at Hotel Indigo late Friday night. Police say hotel security followed Griffin after the window was broken, and when officers responded to the call, Griffin’s left hand and fingers were bleeding, and he appeared intoxicated and unsteady on his feet. Griffin was released from jail Saturday morning.

— President Donald Trump has tweeted out congratulations to San Francisco 49ers first-round pick Nick Bosa, the second overall selection in the NFL draft. Trump told Bosa he will be a great player and to “always stay true to yourself.” The Ohio State defensive end has been a public supporter of Trump on social media, once referring to him in an acronym as the greatest of all-time.

NASCAR-AUSTIN DILLON

NASCAR confiscates part from Austin Dillon’s car

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Austin Dillon faces possible penalties after NASCAR confiscated the rear deck lid of his car.

NASCAR said Saturday penalties could be announced as early as post-race Sunday night at Talladega Superspeedway for the noncompliant part on Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 winner, drives for his Hall of Fame grandfather.

He is coming off a sixth-place finish at Richmond and won the pole at Auto Club Speedway this season. Dillon is 14th in the Cup series standings.

ATP-BARCELONA OPEN

Thiem upsets Nadal to reach Barcelona Open final

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dominic Thiem (teem) defeated Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the Barcelona Open semifinals on Saturday, becoming the first player other than Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) to defeat the Spaniard on clay four times.

Thiem will try to win his second title of the year on Sunday in a final against Daniil Medvedev, who upset fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori (kay nih-shih-KOHR’-ee) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Nadal was seeking a record 12th Barcelona title, and fourth consecutive.

Thiem lost the Barcelona final to Nadal two years ago, but the Austrian has beaten the 17-time Grand Slam champion on clay in each of the last three seasons.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-OBIT-ARNOLD

Former Iowa basketball star Kenny Arnold dies at 59

UNDATED (AP) — Former Iowa basketball star Kenny Arnold has died at 59.

The school said he died Saturday after health issues for more than 30 years. Teammates say he died in the Chicago area. Arnold had limited speech and mobility from a brain tumor and several strokes.

Arnold played for Iowa from 1979-82, leading the Hawkeyes to their last Final Four in 1980. He topped the team in scoring during that run despite a broken thumb. With Arnold, Iowa appeared in four NCAA Tournaments and won the 1979 Big Ten title.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says Iowa “lost one of the most inspirational players our program has ever had.”