Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Saturday
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Woman escapes house fire in Grand Rapids

Posted 7:44 PM, April 27, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:11PM, April 27, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A woman escaped uninjured  from a fire in her 2-story home by the time Grand Rapids Fire crews arrived Saturday evening.

It broke out around 6:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Delaware Street SE., east of Sheldon Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says the as-yet unidentified woman had reported electrical problems in the home. Battalion Chief Collin Kelly told FOX 17 at the scene they believe the fire started in the attic and spread to the lower levels of the structure.

The exact cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.