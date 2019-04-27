Woman escapes house fire in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A woman escaped uninjured from a fire in her 2-story home by the time Grand Rapids Fire crews arrived Saturday evening.

It broke out around 6:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Delaware Street SE., east of Sheldon Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says the as-yet unidentified woman had reported electrical problems in the home. Battalion Chief Collin Kelly told FOX 17 at the scene they believe the fire started in the attic and spread to the lower levels of the structure.

The exact cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.