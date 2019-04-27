× Woman killed in Kalamazoo County rollover into tree

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo woman died when the vehicle she was driving struck a tree early Saturday morning.

At 2:40 a.m. Saturday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Riverview Street near C Avenue in Cooper Township. The investigation revealed that a vehicle had left the roadway, rolled over and hit a tree.

The driver, Gabrielle Dyke, 23, of Kalamazoo, was the vehicle’s only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff Department and the Cooper Township Fire Department assisted MSP at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.