Armed robbery at health spa

CHARLOTTE, Mich — A suspect is on the run after holding-up a health spa in Eaton Co.

Authorities say an unidentified man entered the Hawaii Health Spa at 4979 Lansing Rd, displayed a gun, and demanded money.

They say he left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled before authorities responded. No one was injured during the robbery.

If you know anything , you’re asked to contact the Eaton Co. Sheriff’s office.