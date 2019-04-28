Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Court: Flint can’t be sued after police gave man gun for suicide

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court says Flint cannot be sued for the death of a man who killed himself after police returned a gun to him.

Kyle Wheeler’s gun was taken after he tried to kill himself in 2014. The weapon was returned 13 months later in January 2016. He killed himself in May of that year.

Wheeler’s family says Flint was negligent in returning the gun. The appeals court says police failed to follow “guidelines, ordinances and statutory requirements,” but ruled that Flint still is immune to a lawsuit because the conduct doesn’t fall into any of six exceptions.

The court reversed a decision by Genesee County Judge Geoffrey Neithercut.

