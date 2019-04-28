Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Former Indiana senator and Indy mayor Richard Lugar dies

Posted 12:30 PM, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:43PM, April 28, 2019

Former Indiana Senator and Indianapolis Mayor Richard Lugar (CNN Photo)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Former Indiana Republican Sen. Richard Lugar died at age 87 early Sunday morning, the Lugar Center in Washington announced.

“His loving wife Char, his four sons Mark, Bob, John, and David and their families were with him throughout his short illness in the hospital,” the center’s announcement read.

Lugar was a longtime Republican senator representing Indiana  from 1977 to 2013. He was unseated in a 2012 primary and went on to helm the Lugar Center, whose work focuses in part on nonproliferation.

He started his political career and gained national  popularity as the mayor of Indianapolis from 1968-1976.

CNN’s Greg Clary contributed to this report.

