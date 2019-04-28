Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

From West Michigan car salesman to Tigers public address announcer

Posted 11:14 PM, April 28, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jay Allen has a unique voice that stands out and for years, he has put it to good use as a public address announcer around West Michigan and as a used car salesman. Now, he's in his first season as the public address announcer at Comerica Park for the Detroit Tigers. On Sunday night, he joined us in-studio to fill us in on his new job.

