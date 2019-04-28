Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

López strikes out 14, White Sox beat Tigers 4-1

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 28: Matthew Boyd #48 of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the first inning during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 28, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Reynaldo López struck out a career-high 14 and allowed two hits in six innings to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday for a sweep of an abbreviated two-game series.

Welington Castillo went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Leury García and Yolmer Sánchez each drove in a run and Jose Abreu went 2 for 3 as Chicago won its second straight.

Grayson Greiner had a run-scoring single for Detroit, which has dropped four straight.

The White Sox had a wild 12-11 win on Friday night in the opener. Saturday night’s game was postponed because of snow.

López (2-3) allowed one unearned run and lowered his ERA to 6.03.

Jace Fry and Kelvin Herrera each worked a hitless inning, and Alex Colomé got the final three outs for his fifth save.

López’s strikeout total was the most by a Chicago starter since Chris Sale struck out 14 against Seattle on Aug. 26, 2016.

Detroit’s only run came in the second. With two out and none on, Ronny Rodríguez reached on an error by shortstop Tim Anderson. Rodríguez stole second and scored on Greiner’s single.

López walked two batters in the sixth, but then struck out Brandon Dixon to cap his strong outing.

The White Sox grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-out, ground-rule double by Castillo with the bases loaded against Tigers starter Matthew Boyd (2-2).

Chicago added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth. García drove in a run with a safety squeeze bunt in the seventh, and Sánchez had a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

 

