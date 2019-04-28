Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Pat Sajak is new chairman of the board at Hillsdale College

Posted 10:12 AM, April 28, 2019, by

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — Pat Sajak will take a “C″ for Chairman.

Hillsdale College in Michigan says the “Wheel of Fortune” host will lead the governing board at the small liberal arts school. Sajak has served on the board for more than a dozen years.

Sajak tells campus newspaper The Collegian that he’s been preparing for months to succeed William Brodbeck by spending more time on campus with students and staff.

College President Larry Arnn says Sajak has “calm and steady judgment” and a “wicked wit.”

The position won’t interfere with Sajak’s television work. The college is located in Hillsdale, Michigan, about 100 miles southwest of Detroit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.