On Saturday, air strikes hit the Libyan capital as forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Hifter pursued a campaign to take Tripoli.

The pope has previously referred to the wretched conditions of migrants in Libyan detention centers, particularly those who are sent back after trying to reach Europe by boat.

Returning from Ireland last August, he told reporters he had seen a smuggled video of migrants being tortured and said: “You have to think hard about sending them back.”

BC-EU–Vatican-Pope-Libya

Apr 28, 2019 8:05AM (GMT 12:05) – 134 words

Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.