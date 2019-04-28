Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Science Gallery preparing to host free water exhibition

DETROIT (AP) — Science Gallery Detroit is getting ready to open a new exhibition in partnership with the Michigan Science Center.

The gallery’s second exhibition is titled “DEPTH” and runs June 8-Aug. 17 at the science center in Detroit.

“DEPTH” will explore water’s intense power while also showcasing the beauty and life it brings. It invites visitors to contemplate the future of mankind in relation to water.

Last year, a multimedia exhibition titled “HUSTLE ” that explored struggle, survival and success attracted more than 10,000 visitors. It was the gallery’s inaugural exhibition.

Science Gallery Detroit, developed with Michigan State University and Science Gallery International, was billed the first venue of its kind in the Americas. The first Science Gallery was developed at Dublin’s Trinity College a decade ago.

