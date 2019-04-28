Sunshine for Sunday before an unsettled rainy week ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have mostly sunny skies for your Sunday with high pressure nearby as temperatures will be warmer working up into the mid and upper 50s. Any snow that we did see yesterday will be melting very quickly and should be gone by the day’s end.

The sunshine doesn’t last for long as we head into an unsettled rainy and stormy week ahead. Overnight Sunday into Monday the cloud cover will pick back up before rain starts to move in. Between 6-7am we should start seeing rain showers with possibly some minor mixing in our northern communities. Mainly rain shower will continue through the day with some heavy downpours at times. The rain will become more scattered heading into the evening as we will then get a break between system Monday night until Tuesday afternoon.

Monday’s system will bring about a quarter to a half an inch of rainfall with some location possible reaching higher rainfall totals.

Overall this work week will continue to be unsettled with showers and some possible thunderstorms arriving again Tuesday afternoon and evening continuing off and on through Thursday. Temperatures stay slightly below average all week long as we should be sitting at 63 degrees for our afternoon highs this time of year.