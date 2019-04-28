West Michigan Rabbi speaks out about recent attacks on Jewish faith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Members of the Jewish community are speaking out about recent attacks on their faith.

The shooting on Saturday came six months after eleven people were killed at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in what's been called the worst anti-Semitic attack in in modern U.S. history.

Jewish leaders in Grand Rapids say they will continue taking extra precautions, while also praying for peace.

"Very heartbreaking, very heartbreaking that such a thing could happen here in the United States," Rabbi Yosef Weingarten, said.

Chabad House of Western Michigan Rabbi Yosef Weingarten says he's heartbroken.

"We say that in every generation there are ones that want to murder us but God stands and helps us from these tragedies," Weingarten, explained.

Rabbi Weingarten is sharing similar sentiments as Rabbi Goldstein, who was injured in Saturday's shooting In a video posted on facebook Goldstein spoke powerfully about the attack from his hospital bed.

"Our minds and thoughts and prayers are with them in this tragedy and we pray that nothing like this happens again," Weingarten, added.

With recent deadly attacks on Jews in America, Rabbi Weingarten is taking extra precautions at the Chabad House.

"We’ve heightened our security we are looking at different ways now to heighten our security. The Torah tells us, you don’t rely on miracles, you have to do something," Weingarten, explained.

That includes adding security cameras and keeping doors locked.

"It's a wide community that’s affected by these kind of crimes," Weingarten, added.

Rabbi Weingarten says they will also use this time to reflect on the goodness and kindness in their community in memory of the victim.