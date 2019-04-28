Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Posted 7:21 AM, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:12AM, April 28, 2019

***UPDATE***: Jaron Daprince Shepard has been found and is safe with his family.

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are calling on the public to help them find a missing nine-year-old boy.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says Jaron Daprince Shepard may have ran away Saturday night.

He is four feet tall, 100 lbs, and was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a green sweatshirt, and red glasses. They also say he has ponytails or braided hair.

He was last spotted in the area of Burlingame Ave and 32nd St. SW in Wyoming.

If you think you know anything or may have seen him, call Wyoming Police.

