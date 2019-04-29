2 hospitalized after crash in Cass County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles Monday after a crash in Cass County.

It happened around 1:41 p.m. on M-60 near Gards Prairie Road in Penn Township.

Authorities said a man going east on M-60 lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, causing a crash with a westbound vehicle.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles and were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be a factor in the crash.