3rd annual Donut & Beer Fest takes place Saturday

Posted 11:50 AM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51AM, April 29, 2019

The clock is ticking and tickets are almost gone for the Donut and Beer Festival taking place on Saturday.

The event started in Kalamazoo and is now on the road this year, coming to Fifth Third Ballpark in Grand Rapids.

The festival is great for all ages, with live music, donut voting competition, a cornhole tournament, and sampling of donuts, beer, ciders, and non-alcoholic ciders too!

The Donut and Beer Festival will be from 4-8 p.m. VIP ticket holders can get in at 3.

Tickets are over 80 percent sold out and will likely be sold out before Saturday, so get them in advance at donutandbeerfest.com.

