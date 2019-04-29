3rd annual Red Shoe Brew to raise money for Ronald McDonald House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Red Shoe Brew isn't something that's on tap at a Grand Rapids brewery, but it's a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan!

14 craft breweries will be serving special brews, and Forest Hills Foods Catering will be serving food pairings to go along with them.

Along with beer and food, there will yard games and a DJ.

The Red Shoe Brew takes place on May 15 at the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan.

Tickets cost $35, which includes a commemorative pint glass, three tasting tokens, and a meal ticket.

All proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit rmhwesternmichigan.org.