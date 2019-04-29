Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

3rd annual Red Shoe Brew to raise money for Ronald McDonald House

Posted 10:53 AM, April 29, 2019, by

Red Shoe Brew isn't something that's on tap at a Grand Rapids brewery, but it's a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan!

14 craft breweries will be serving special brews, and Forest Hills Foods Catering will be serving food pairings to go along with them.

Along with beer and food, there will yard games and a DJ.

The Red Shoe Brew takes place on May 15 at the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan.

Tickets cost $35, which includes a commemorative pint glass, three tasting tokens, and a meal ticket.

All proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit rmhwesternmichigan.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.