Accused murder suspect and parents to appear in court

Posted 5:58 AM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:11AM, April 29, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. —  An accused Grand Rapids murder suspect and his parents are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Jared Chance is charged in the death of Ashley Young, who went missing last year.

His parents, Barbara & James Chance, are also headed to trial, accused of helping their son dispose of young’s body.

Investigators say they found a saw underneath a couch in his parents home in Holland with blood on it.

Jared faces life in prison and his parents face a perjury charge.

We’ll continue to follow the case as they head to trial.

 

