Amway planning job cuts amid strategic re-focus

ADA, Mich. – Global health and beauty product seller Amway is set to reduce part of its workforce in what the company is calling “changes” to its operations.

The West Michigan-based company says it is working on communicating changes to employees over the next few weeks. Staff in legal, human resources, supply chaine, finance, plus strategy and planning departments will be impacted. It’s not clear how many employees will lose their jobs.

Amway released the following statement on the cuts:

Amway is committed to strengthening its business opportunity so Amway Business Owners can be more competitive and successful in today’s marketplace. To ensure that happens, we’re investing in many aspects of the business and evaluating our global structure so that our resources align with our strategic focus. As a result of this process, we are making changes to our global operations in key back-office functions. We have begun communicating these changes to our employees and will be sharing more with them in the coming weeks.

Started in 1959, Amway is still run by the DeVos and Van Andel families, and headquartered in Ada.