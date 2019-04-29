Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Amway planning job cuts amid strategic re-focus

Posted 12:50 PM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:58PM, April 29, 2019
Amway HQ full building

ADA, Mich. – Global health and beauty product seller Amway is set to reduce part of its workforce in what the company is calling “changes” to its operations.

The West Michigan-based company says it is working on communicating changes to employees over the next few weeks. Staff in legal, human resources, supply chaine, finance, plus strategy and planning departments will be impacted. It’s not clear how many employees will lose their jobs.

Amway released the following statement on the cuts:

Amway is committed to strengthening its business opportunity so Amway Business Owners can be more competitive and successful in today’s marketplace. To ensure that happens, we’re investing in many aspects of the business and evaluating our global structure so that our resources align with our strategic focus. As a result of this process, we are making changes to our global operations in key back-office functions. We have begun communicating these changes to our employees and will be sharing more with them in the coming weeks.

Started in 1959, Amway is still run by the DeVos and Van Andel families, and headquartered in Ada.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.