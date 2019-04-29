Art For Health; Buy local art, support Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fine art has been shown to affect health; it reduces stress and depression, and when someone's cooped up in a hospital room it can become a comforting companion. For that reason, All Art Works is hosting an upcoming art gallery event, Art For Health, where 100 percent of the commissions will be donated to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

On May 1, Art For Health will have 60 works of art at the event, most of them made by Michigan artists. All prices include a professional frame and everything a person needs to hang the work of art on the wall.

Also, any purchases made on their website on May 1 will also be donated to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

The event will take place at Brush Studio, located at 50 Louis South West in Grand Haven.

The event is free to attend and will include a cash bar.

To learn more, visit allartworks.net