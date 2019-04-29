Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Authorities seek tips on Cass Co. incident

Surveillance footage of a man in Marcellus Township, Mich.

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was involved in an incident last weekend.

Cass County investigators say the man was involved in an incident in the Marcellus Township area over the weekend.

Authorities didn’t specify what the incident was or the man’s involvement in it.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 800-462-9328, Cass County central dispatch at 269-445-1560 or text 274637.

 

