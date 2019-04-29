× Classic Stainless Steel Cleaner

SPONSORED CONTENT – Gerrit’s Appliances:

To all stainless steel appliance owners:

Do you have a hard time keeping all of the finger prints, paw prints, and other gunk off of your appliances? Believe it or not, it could be what you are using to clean them that is causing the mess!

At Gerrit’s Appliance, we highly recommend using a water-based stainless cleaner instead of an oil-based, which will leave an oily film on your appliance, smearing and making a mess as soon as it is touched again. It might look nice right away, but it won’t stay that way!

Water-based cleaners do not leave an oily residue and do not streak near as bad as the others. Using a water-based cleaner should also decrease the amount of times you have to wipe down your appliance – that’s definitely a win!

Our favorite brand to use is Classic Stainless Steel Cleaner, as you see pictured. This is what we have been using at both of our showrooms for years!

Stop in and grab a can from either of our two locations – we will even let you try it out on our appliances before you take it home if you’d like!

So if you’ve been debating on getting stainless appliances, but are worried because of all of the fingerprint horror stories, we are here to say that the cleaner makes all the difference! Sure, you will still get smudges…but they will be much, much easier to remove if you’re using these tips to clean them!